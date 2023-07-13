WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Australian company is coming to the Air Capital of the World. Quickstep, Australia’s largest independent aerospace composite manufacturer, has chosen the Wichita area as its preferred location for its first U.S. engineering and manufacturing facility.

“Wichita is a globally recognized center of excellence for aerospace technology. The location itself will offer significant business-winning opportunities,” Quickstep Inc. Vice President Steve Osborne said in a news release.

The company spent eight months reviewing more than 20 U.S. locations before choosing Wichita. The Greater Wichita Partnership says the exact location is still being considered. The facility will be around 25,000 square feet.

Quickstep will have 20 employees initially. Additional job numbers and a recruitment schedule are expected to be released in the coming months.

The Greater Wichita Partnership says Quickstep is a global leader in making drones, missiles and commercial and military aircraft. Some of Quickstep’s customers include Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

In Wichita, Quickstep will initially focus on commercial and defense unmanned aircraft system markets with plans to “increasingly expand into commercial and defense aerostructures and aviation electrification.”

The Greater Wichita Partnership says Quickstep’s expansion in the U.S. should start soon, with the facility operational sometime in 2024.