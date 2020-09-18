Authorities asking for help to locate couple last seen in Oxford, Kansas

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. (KSNW) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Department shared the information of a missing elderly couple on their Facebook page Thursday. The couple were reportedly headed to Newhope from Utah, and were last seen in Oxford, Kansas on Tuesday.

The couple, Ferris and Nancy Symonds, were last seen driving a silver-colored 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, with an Arkansas license plate 077 ZHB on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Anyone who has any information on either Ferris or Nancy Symonds, or their vehicle, is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 870-285-3315.

