Authorities conducting 'no-tolerance' traffic enforcement along Rock Rd. Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department will be taking a closer look at drivers along Rock Road Thursday.

The department announced it is participating in the KDOT Operation Impact. The initiative focuses on driving behavior along Rock Road through Sedgwick Co.

The operation will begin at 12:00 a.m. Thursday and last for 24 hours. According to authorities the operation is a no-tolerance enforcement for all traffic violations.

“Traffic safety through Wichita and the surrounding areas is a high priority for area law enforcement and the goal of the assignment is to remind and educate drivers on the importance of following traffic laws to help reduce accidents, thus reducing injuries and fatalities,” said WPD traffic section commander, Lt. Jeff Allen.

The initiative is in collaboration with the KHP, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Derby and Kechi police.