Authorities identify body found in Tuttle Creek as missing kayaker

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police identified the body of a missing kayaker.

Jose Francisco Ramos, 21, of Fort Riley, disappeared around 2 p.m. Saturday. Riley County police said they received a call about Ramos going missing while kayaking with a group of friends.

Several emergency crews spent hours searching near the Tuttle Creek ORV Park for him.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said crews found and recovered Ramos’ body from the water.

