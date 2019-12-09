Man dies in western Sedgwick County rollover crash

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash claimed the life of a man near Garden Plain.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at 311th St. W. and 47th St. S.

A passerby found the vehicle on its roof in a field. The driver in his 60s was partially ejected and died at the scene.

“The vehicle left the roadway, hit the ditch and rolled into the field,” said Capt. Brad Hoch, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the man to leave the road.

LATEST STORIES: