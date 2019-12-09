Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Man dies in western Sedgwick County rollover crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash claimed the life of a man near Garden Plain.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at 311th St. W. and 47th St. S.

A passerby found the vehicle on its roof in a field. The driver in his 60s was partially ejected and died at the scene.

“The vehicle left the roadway, hit the ditch and rolled into the field,” said Capt. Brad Hoch, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the man to leave the road.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories