Woman hit by her own vehicle in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in south Wichita Wednesday morning. The call came out around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of S. Euclid.

A neighbor tells KSN News that a woman in her 60s was hit by her own truck when she apparently thought it was in park and walked behind when it rolled and pinned her leg against another vehicle. The neighbor said the woman received injuries to her leg. An EMS supervisor said the woman was transported with critical injuries.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating but has not released any information at this time.