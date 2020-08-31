Chase ends with crash at Washington and Douglas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash at Washington and Douglas in downtown Wichita.

It happened just after 11 a.m. There is no word yet on injuries.

Lt. Tim Meyers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office tells KSN News a car was taken during an aggravated battery call and a chase occurred.

KSN has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Look for updates online and on KSN News.

