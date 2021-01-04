Authorities: Pittsburg police car hits pedestrian

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a Pittsburg police vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The Pittsburg police department says the vehicle struck 23-year-old Marco Dias in a city street Thursday night in Pittsburg. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
The hospital said Dias was not listed as a patient at the Pittsburg hospital on Monday.
The patrol says the police vehicle was driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Cook. Further details were not released.
