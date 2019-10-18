Authorities pull man’s body from the Canal Route

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities pulled a man’s body from the Canal Route Friday afternoon.

The body was located near Central and Hydraulic.

A passerby notified police that they found a body. Authorities arrived and found the man’s body in the water.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and they are not investigating the death as a homicide.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

LATEST STORIES: