CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash involving several vehicles in western Sedgwick County.

It happened around 8 a.m. near 343rd Street West and U.S. 54.

Authorities report that one person is dead. Several others have serious and critical injuries. U.S. 54 has been closed eastbound.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: