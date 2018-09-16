Local

Authorities confirm an officer-involved shooting near Garden Plain Sunday afternoon

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 02:31 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are responding to a shooting call in the area of N. 295th St. W. and W. 21st St. N.

Authorities say it is an officer-involved shooting.

The call came out around 2:00 p.m.

In a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lieutenant Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told reporters it is very early in the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting. 

Myers said a news conference will be held at a later time Sunday night before 10:00 p.m. He could not confirm any injuries. 

Stay with KSN as we work to learn more information. We have a crew at the scene. 

