Authorities confirm an officer-involved shooting near Garden Plain Sunday afternoon
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities are responding to a shooting call in the area of N. 295th St. W. and W. 21st St. N.
Authorities say it is an officer-involved shooting.
The call came out around 2:00 p.m.
In a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lieutenant Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told reporters it is very early in the initial investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Myers said a news conference will be held at a later time Sunday night before 10:00 p.m. He could not confirm any injuries.
