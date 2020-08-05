Authorities searching for missing Overland Park woman who was traveling to Birmingham

Local

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Overland Park Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Police in Kansas is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman who was on her way to Birmingham.

Marilane Carter, 36, was last seen leaving her home in Overland Park on her way to visit family in Birmingham Aug. 1. Her last known telephone contact with her family places her in Memphis on Aug. 2, according to police.

Carter is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a gray 2011 GMC Acadia with Kansas plate, “194LFY.”

If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories