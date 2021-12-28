Autistic Kansas man’s eye for animal portraits gathers over 1 million TikTok followers

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Drawn to be different, that’s how El Dorado man Trent Landreth views life.

“He brings a lot of joy and happiness to people,” said Corey Landreth, Trent’s dad.

The 24-year-old man from El Dorado is doing just that one video at a time.

Some might recognize him by his social media handle, @drawingsbytrent.

Trent has severe autism.

“He does not have conversational speech. He knows words. He can read, he can write, he can spell, is a very good speller, but he cannot process thoughts into language,” his dad explained.

When you put a pen in Trent’s hand, though, it’s a different story.

“He’s just always drawn. He’s never had any lessons. He had just this natural kind of God-given thing that he has,” Corey said.

The 24-year-old autistic man is huge on TikTok for drawing unique animal mixes in a matter of seconds.

“It just took off and it went from you know, just a few followers to 1000s in a very short amount of time,” said Andrea Landreth, Trent’s mom.

Trent recently passed one million followers on TikTok.

“They say watching Trent draw helps to calm me and brings me joy and peace and, and that is incredible,” Corey said.

Trent’s creative gift brings more than smiles, but a lesson.

“Just the people in your community, the people in your family, don’t hide them or their personality from people because you don’t know who you’re going to bless,” Andrea said.

Trent’s family is in the process of releasing a book filled with his drawings called “Drawn to be You” in March.

You can find pre-order his book by clicking here or calling Kraken Books at (316) 308-6945.