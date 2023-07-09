WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — All kinds of cars, from vintage to hot rods, hit the streets in downtown Wichita Saturday night for Automobilia, a tradition of more than 25 years.

The car show brought people from all over Kansas and even surrounding states.

One attendee said this year was all about family and fun.

Roger Kind

“I just, cars are just ways to communicate with people of all ages, and little kids love these big fins and all that, and I thought, well, I’m going to be here all day, I may as well show them the kitchen and cook them some tacos, and give them away and make them smile,” said Car Enthuisiest Roger Kind, who turned a ’57 Chevy into a camper with a kitchen in the trunk.

The car show also had live bands, a food court and a trophy presentation.

Winners included: