Automobilia Car Show denied a permit by Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Closer to home, Wichita’s largest car show won’t happen this year.

City council members upheld their decision to deny the Automobilia Moonlight Carshow & Street Party a permit.

It would have been the 26th year of the event. The organizer went before city council members on Tuesday to try and convince them he had safety precautions in place, but citing concerns over COVID-19, the council voted down his appeal.

On Facebook, Automobilia said more information is coming tonight and tomorrow morning on plan B.

