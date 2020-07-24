Automobilia Car Show will rev on despite pandemic concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the state’s largest car shows will rev on.

Thousands are expected at the event this weekend in Wichita.

Automobilia Moonlight Car Show is an event that has seen up to one hundred thousand people, but this year will be different.

“We think being out here is a new location that’s going to kind of keep our numbers lower,” said Automobilia CEO Joshua Blick.

Blick said pandemic fears and the location no longer in downtown Wichita will lower the number of people gathered. They expect about 5000 people. He said those who do come will notice that safety is his priority.

With 1200 parking spaces, the event is spacing vendors, cars, and band stages to keep social distancing.

There will be face mask guidelines and about 50 hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the event.

“We’ve always been looking at safety measures from the very beginning,” said Blick.

Dr. Garold Minns said Blick has been working with the county to find those safe options and while Minns is concerned, he will keep tabs on the event as it goes on.

“I hope they have a successful enjoyable event for the people who participate but on the other hand i also hope it , no infections occur because of it,” said Chief Public Health Officer Garold Minns.

It is July 25th from 4pm to midnight and 47th and Oliver.

https://www.facebook.com/AutomobiliaCarShow

Here’s the latest stories: