WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena has shared parking and traffic information for those attending the Parker McCollum concert on Saturday, July 8.

“Due to the Automobilia Car Show taking place this Saturday, fans attending the Parker McCollum concert are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown,” said Intrust.

On June 23, the City of Wichita reached an agreement on a permit for a popular car show known as Automobilia. The event will take downtown place from 4 p.m. to midnight and requires a detour of Douglas Avenue.

Map of the Automobilia route detour (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

“Douglas Ave will be closed from Emporia Street to Hydraulic Ave, along with several streets West of INTRUST Bank Arena partially closed for staging. Fans traveling from the North on I-135 S are encouraged to utilize exit 6A onto US-54 W / US-400 W due to the Douglas Ave closure,” reads the news release.

Intrust Bank Arena’s doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Parking options:

Concertgoers can also reserve and pre-pay for event parking at or near Intrust Bank Arena with ParkMobile.