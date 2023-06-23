WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Automobilia and the City of Wichita have reached an agreement on a permit for the popular car show on Saturday, July 8. The show will be held between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Representatives from Automobilia, Wichita City Council members and the Wichita City Manager’s Office worked out the deal.

With the permit, the City of Wichita says Automobilia’s footprint will run along Douglas between Emporia and Hydraulic. Other details include the following:

Automobilia will accommodate the access and parking concerns for the businesses in the event area. This will include providing additional wayfinding signage and barricade staffing at no cost to the businesses;

On the day of the event, Washington Street will not be closed to traffic until 5 p.m.;

Intrust Bank Arena parking lot D will not be used by Automobilia;

Full access to the Cargill parking garage will be guaranteed. Additionally, signage will be installed that shows free public parking is available in this garage;

The parking lot at Rock Island and Douglas will not be used by Automobilia and will be available for Public at the Brickyard;

Access for The Kitchen will be preserved throughout the event, including access from Waterman and full access from Mead, between Waterman and Douglas;

Food trucks will not be allowed in the immediate vicinity of a brick-and-mortar bar or restaurant unless approved by the owner;

Naftzger Park will not be used for Automobilia activities;

Alcohol for the event may only be consumed in designated beer gardens since no common consumption or Temporary Entertainment District permits are being obtained by Automobilia or its caterer;

Automobilia, City and OTA representatives will meet in August 2023 to review this year’s event and to determine the event footprint for 2024.

The original permit was rejected over the concern of prolonged closing of major thoroughfares and access to some businesses.