Autopsy in toddler death reveals methadone in his system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A toddler, found dead in a Wichita motel room in June, died from ingesting methadone according to a report released by Sedgwick County Regional Forensics Science Center.

The autopsy for 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah found methadone in his system. There were some bruises on the boy’s face and legs, but he was fully developed and well nourished.

The report says the “manner of death is undetermined,” because it’s unclear how he ingested methadone.

His mother, Kimberly Compass, has been charged with first degree murder.

