Average price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44

AMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

In Kansas, prices range from $3 to $3.25 per gallon according to AAA.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.

