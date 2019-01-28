Average US price of gas jumps 2 pennies per gallon to $2.33
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 2 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.33.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the rise comes after a decline of 64 cents per gallon over the previous 14 weeks.
Lundberg says the price reversal is a result of rising crude oil costs.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.40 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $1.89 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel fell 2 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.01.
