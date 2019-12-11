Avoid tip-over accidents by anchoring it

As shoppers use holiday deals to buy new TVs and furniture, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is getting the word out about tip-over dangers.

The latest CPSC study on tip-overs finds every 30 minutes, tipped furniture or a falling tv sends an injured child to the emergency room, and every 12 days, a child dies from a tip-over accident.

The vast majority of those deaths are kids under 5 years old

In response, the CPSC has launched a new “Anchor It!” educational campaign to prevent furniture and TV tip-overs from killing and seriously injuring children.

“The tip-over hazard in homes is real, but the solution is very simple,” says the CPSC’s Karla Crosswhite.

An anchor kit can prevent tip-overs by securing furniture to a wall. Available at hardware stores, big-box retailers and online, furniture anchors are inexpensive and only take about five minutes to install.

“Anchor your TVs, anchor dressers, anchor your large furniture and even your appliances,” Crosswhite advises.

The CPSC recommends putting TVs on a low sturdy base and pushing them back as far back as possible.

