Axe-throwing venue close to opening day in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - If you think of axe-throwing as a backyard or outdoor sport for the experienced, think again. An axe-throwing venue is opening its doors here in Wichita.

Nestled in the heart of the Delano District, an axe-citing experience awaits.

"Well, welcome to Blade and Timber," said Ryan Henrich, Blade & Timber Co-owner.

The first axe-throwing venue in Wichita is set to open in the next few days. Co-owner Ryan Henrich says guests age ten and up can reserve lanes or use walk-in lanes.

"With a coach one on one, we teach you how to effectively and efficiently throw axes at a target and stick them with a really high level of proficiency," said Henrich.

And Henrich says it's a fun experience even for beginners like me.

With some coaching, I was able to stick it, and they do keep score.

"So you got a two, you scored a two on there," said Henrich.

Another part of the Blade & Timber experience, is being able to enjoy a beer while throwing if you're of legal age. But Henrich says they will not serve alcohol right away at their Wichita location, and there is a three beer limit.

"We want to build trust with the community, as well, we don't want to say we're these wild party guys or anything like that," said Henrich.

Henrich says he and his business partner are from Kansas and they're excited to introduce a new family-friendly activity to Wichitans.

"Be able to bring a shared experience to Wichita so folks can engage with each other and have a memorable and exciting experience that they can talk about for days and weeks after," said Henrich.

They will be open this Saturday night at 5:00. For information on pricing you can visit them on Facebook by searching Blade and Timber or visit them at their website, bladeandtimber.com.