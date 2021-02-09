Ayubu: Zoo in Garden City announces name of critically endangered black rhino calf

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Tuesday announced the name of the critically endangered black rhino calf after the voting results were counted.

Ayubu that’s the name for the black rhino calf born on January 20 at Lee Richardson Zoo. Ayubu is Swahili for perseverance which is a quality a critically endangered species definitely needs.

Ayubu weighed around 90 pounds when he was born. For comparison, his father who is 7 years old, weighs 2,570 pounds. Ayubu and his mom have been spending time indoors bonding. The calf is putting on weight and developing his coordination, speed, and ‘rhino-tude’ (rhino attitude). He has also started nibbling at the same food his mom and dad eat.

Lee Richardson Zoo stated that video updates will be posted on its website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel until conditions permit mom and calf to go outside.

Eastern black rhinos are native to eastern Africa (Kenya and Tanzania). They are listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature). They are the rarest of the three remaining black rhino subspecies.

