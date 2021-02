Ayudando a la comunidad: Wichitanos ofrecen alimentos durante pandemia

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Chairman Pete Meitzner signed a State of Local Disaster Emergency Declaration for the county Wednesday due to the effects of the extreme weather and cold.

The declaration is in effect starting Wednesday and will continue to remain in effect for seven days unless otherwise determined by the Board of County Commissioners. Sedgwick County stated thee Board of County Commissioners are expected to discuss this in the next few days.