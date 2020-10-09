B-29 Doc traveling to 3 Kansas cities to complete 2020 season

B-29 Superfortress Doc getting fuel in Wichita, Kansas, (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The B-29 Superfortress known as Doc will bring its B-29 Doc Flight Experience Tour to three cities in Kansas to wrap up the 2020 tour season

The three-day event across three cities will include Wichita, Great Bend, and Olathe, Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25.

The weekend will begin in Wichita at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center, Friday, Oct. 23, with B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides at 4:30 and 6 p.m. The aircraft will transition to Great Bend, Saturday, Oct. 24 with ride flights scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., before transitioning to Olathe and New Century AirCenter on Sunday, Oct. 25 with flights scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for what will be the final 2020 tour season opportunity for B-29 Doc rides before the historic warbird enters the scheduled winter maintenance period from November through March of next year. For details about the B-29 Doc Flight Experience and to purchase ride tickets, visit www.b29doc.com/rides.

Doc’s Friends, Inc., is taking precautions to protect the B-29 Doc crew as well as passengers in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. All B-29 Doc Flight Experience passengers will be required to wear a mask (one will be provided to each passenger) during the flight. Additionally, the aircraft and all contact surfaces inside the aircraft will be sanitized/disinfected prior to each flight.

