WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The B-29 Doc Wichita Warbird Weekend continues through Sunday at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center located at 1788 S. Airport Road.
July 8 (Friday)
Until 4 p.m.
July 9 (Saturday)
8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (concert begins at 7 p.m.)
July 10 (Sunday)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A concert will be held Saturday night in the hangar, featuring the Echos Band, who will play music from the 1980s to provide fun for all ages. A food truck and beverages will be available during the evening event.
Admission throughout the week, including the evening concert event, will be $10 per person or $20 per family.
The event, which started Wednesday, features nine vintage and historic warbirds and aircraft, including four airplanes will have ride flight opportunities.
The aircraft attending the event will be:
- B-29 Doc (Doc`s Friends, Wichita, KS)
- B-25 Berlin Express (EAA: Oshkosh, WI)
- Stearman PT-13 (CAF Heart of America Wing: Gardner, KS)
- Cessna UC-78 Bobcat (CAF Jayhawk Wing: Wichita, KS)
Aircraft Available for Static/Ground Display:
- Cessna L-19
- North American Aviation T-6 Texan
- Beech Staggerwing
- Fairchild PT-26
- Taylorcraft L-2
In addition to the aircraft on display and operating ride flights, the Kansas Women in Aviation Hall of Fame and Exhibit, along with the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center will be available for tour.