WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2024 B-29 Doc History Restored Tour will kick off with a season-opening weekend on March 8-10 in Wichita and will coincide with the B-29 Doc & WSU Tech Foundation Pull a Plane event, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 9.

“The upcoming 2024 tour not only marks Doc’s eighth season since its restoration in 2016 but also launches a year-long tribute commemorating the 80th anniversary of when Doc was built by the Boeing Company in Wichita in 1944,” Josh Wells, B-29 Doc executive director, said.

Women known as “Rosie the Riveters” built the aircraft, Wells added.

Tickets for the 2024 Tour Season Launch weekend in Wichita are on sale now by clicking here.

The flights are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Friday, March 8: 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m

Sunday, March 10: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Registration remains open for individuals and teams to participate in the Pull a Plane event on March 9. The event raises money for WSU Tech student scholarships. Click here for more information.