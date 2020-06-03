B29-Doc hangar reopens to public following closure due to coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The B29-Doc hangar is now open to the public.

The home of the restored Superfortress was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bomber is ready for folks to see the restored plane up close.

Organizers say this is an important time for the museum.

“This is our season to generate revenue, and we’ve got to do that in order to continue our legacy and really continue to honor the men and women who built and designed these airplanes and who serve our country today,” said Josh Wells, Doc’s Friends executive director and general manager.

Doc was build in Wichita during World War II. It is only one of two B29’s flying today.

The museum is open Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.

