WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Alizeti, a chimpanzee at the Sedgwick County Zoo, turned three months old on Monday, Nov. 20.

Alizeti (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

The SCZ says she weighs 7 pounds, has cut six teeth and is learning to crawl.

“This is an important skill she will need once she is in the care of her foster mother, Sukari, to be able to feed at the mesh,” said the SCZ in a Facebook post.

The SCZ is celebrating Alizeti’s birthday by inviting the public to symbolically adopt a chimp to support her and the Zoo’s other chimps.

“By donating, you’ll directly contribute to the daily care of our chimpanzees,” said the SCZ. “As a token of our gratitude, your donation includes recognition in the Zoo for one year, an animal adoption certificate, an animal fact sheet, a 4X6 photo, as well as a keepsake ornament.”

The Zoo says it also makes the perfect gift for any animal lover.

