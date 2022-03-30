TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron.

Police officers responded to an assault in central Topeka Wednesday morning. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a child with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities transported several individuals to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. In a statement to the media, Lt. Manuel Munoz said there was no danger to the community from this incident and all persons involved have been found.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area while police conduct a homicide investigation.

Shawnee County dispatchers told 27 News the call came in at 4:40 a.m. Police remain on scene investigating as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. The assault sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Topeka police watch commander. The lieutenant could not comment on the type of weapon involved in the assault.

At 1:20 p.m. officers were still at the scene., according to dispatchers.