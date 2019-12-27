Breaking News
15 injured in explosion at Beechcraft plant
Baby Jesus statue returned to Wichita church nativity

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita church says a baby Jesus statue that was taken has been returned.

The Church of the Blessed Sacrament said in a Facebook post Friday that “all is well at the Nativity scene.”

Thursday the church said that it would like the statue back “no questions asked.”

When the statue went missing in January of 2018, the church posted a sign saying: “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

The sign also asked people to pray for the statue’s return. The statue later was found in a yard of a home and returned to the parish office.

