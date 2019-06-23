“Back in Day” brings grilling, games and memories back to Woodland Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Before storms hit last night, it was the perfect afternoon to grill out in Wichita. Dozens of people did just that while celebrating 50 years of Chicano culture in the North End.

Midwest Chicano Fest put on the 1st annual “Back in the Day” cookout and reunion Saturday at Woodland Park.

The goal was to go back in time and focus on bringing back memories of Woodland Park.

Many came out with lawn chairs and family recipes to share with others that grew up spending weekend in the park and on the North End.

The event played music from the 1950s to the early 90s. Aside from music and delicious food, there were plenty of games, kids activities and low riders on display.