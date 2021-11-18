Back to Normal: Thanksgiving travel on the rise

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The number of Kansans expected to travel this Thanksgiving is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Whether driving or flying there are things you can do to arrive at your destination happy and healthy.

An advisor with AAA said more than half a million Kansans will be traveling to their Thanksgiving feast. He recommends packing some patience with your turkey.

“Pecan pie is the best,” said Johnathan Larson, who lives in Wichita.

“My girlfriend’s family always like to play a lot of card games so I am looking forward to playing games,” said Robert Barnes, who lives in Wichita.

Back with the family, many Kansans are expected to get together this holiday.

“I’ll be driving,” said Barnes.

“I am going to stay here with my family,” said Larson.

“We will be driving,” said Jennifer Rogers, who lives in Wichita.

“This year is expected to be a very busy one. There is a lot of pent-up demand. Families were not able to connect last year and they are reconnecting this year,” said Valerie Wise, the Wichita Air Service marketing manager.

Eisenhower Airport is expecting about 3,000 people to board a plane daily from Friday until Thanksgiving day.

A travel advisor for AAA said 53 million Americans will travel this year and more than 90% will drive.

“There are some people who are still concerned about COVID so knowing that you can stop where ever you want to and have that control and also around other people,” said Matt Bert, a AAA travel advisor.

More people on the road means more traffic. AAA is preparing for more than 1,000 service calls in Kansas this holiday.

“A lot of people you are going to want to pack your patience as much as possible,” said Bert.

AAA recommends if you are planning to hit the road to make sure to check your car’s oil and tires before you do. If you see a tow truck on the side of the road, move over a plane or slow down.