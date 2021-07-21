Back to school: get your car seat installed, adjusted with Safe Kids Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the United States, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children according to the CDC. The best way to decrease the risk of injury and death for children is to properly install and use the appropriate car seat for your child.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. More than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

Ascension Via Christi Safe Kids Wichita and the Wichita Fire Department hold car seat checks twice a month at WFD station 1 (731 N Main St, Wichita, KS 67203.) Car seat checks are every 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month by appointment only.

Tomorrow, July 22, is a car seat check day. Call 316-268-6760 to schedule your appointment.