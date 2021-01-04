Back to school means majority in classrooms for Derby USD 260

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Back to school means mask up and keep your distance.

Derby schools is seeing roughly 75% of the kids in class with the rest in remote learning.

“We are excited to be back,” said Katie Carlson, director of communications for USD 260 Derby. “And optimistic we will be able to remain there. But that’s why we review every couple of weeks.”

A criteria committee reviews in class or remote learning.

“To make informed, current decisions with the safety of students and staff at the forefront,” said Carlson.

Surveys are going out to parents and families starting Tuesday for decisions about the next nine weeks.

“Our families had two opportunities at the beginning of the year and at the end of the first quarter where they were able to self select and identify whether they felt it was important for their family to have remote learning,” said Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson.

Putnam-Jackson is assistant superintendent of curriculum for Derby USD 260.

“So you know the thing I think I have heard mostly is parents are glad to have students back in school,” said Putnam-Jackson.

Students and parents have until the 11th of this month to get the survey back. The next model for learning in class or remotely begins near the end of the month for Derby students.