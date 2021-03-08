Back to school? USD 259 to vote for all schools to go back to in-person: Watch Live

Click here to watch Monday’s USD 259 BOE meeting starting at 6 p.m.

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – USD 259’s Board of Education will vote to return all students to in-person learning Monday evening. The vote will impact Wichita middle school and high school students. If they vote to send those students back to the classroom five days a week, the plan would begin on March 29.

“The Vaccination effort is going very well, our infection rates are dropping into the green zone, so we feel optimistic that we can move beyond the hybrid process,” said Stan Reeser, president of the Wichita Public Schools, Board of Education.

For the first time in nearly a year, all Wichita students could soon return to the classroom. Reeser said 55-percent of teachers and staff at USD 259 will be fully vaccinated by March 29, the end of Spring Break.

That is easing educator’s minds about in-person learning according to Kimberly Howard, United Teachers of Wichita president. “I think the community has done a really great job of stopping the spread so I do think that it is time to bring them all back,” said Howard

Right now elementary school students are learning in-person. Most secondary students are going to class four days a week. Monday night’s vote would bring them all in-person five days a week after spring break.

“We need a time to evaluate where our students are academically we need to identify where they are socially and mentally and if the effort to get more students in person would help us do that evaluation,” said Reeser.

“We want our kids to be back we just want to make sure that it is safe to do so,” said Howard.

