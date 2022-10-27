WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project.

Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects of the evaluation process leading to the East Kellogg selection needed additional scrutiny” before moving forward with the design and construction.

KDOT says “out of an abundance of caution” there will be a new procurement process for the contract. Despite the setback, they still plan to move forward with the East Kellogg project once the new process is complete.

The department had not formally announced who they originally selected to complete the project before making the decision to start over.