Backyard ice rink! Wichita dad builds rink for his kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Erik Larson grew up ice skating in Minnesota. When he moved to Wichita, he wanted to make sure his kids had the same experience he enjoyed during his youth in the Gopher state.

For the past five years, Larson built an ice rink right in his backyard. His kids are enjoying skating in their very own backyard ice rink, and sometimes even a quick game of hockey.

Larson said this year the extremely cold weather has been on his side. “So we’ve been skating on it every day since Tuesday, and we’ll probably go for a number of more days which is pretty rare, Larson said. “We normally get three or four days maximum, so it’s kind of a labor of love to put all this effort in for a few days of skating,” he added.

Seeing all his kids get what Larson calls extra “ice time” has been great for him and his family.