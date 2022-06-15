WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said an air quality advisory is issued for the Wichita region. As of 8 a.m., the current quality is 104 and is rated unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A higher-than-average presence of particulate matter is impacting air quality due to smoke from western wildfires and dust from New Mexico and Texas. Conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon.

People with lung disease, older adults, and children should follow EPA guidance.

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running), so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

To learn more about air quality, visit BeAirAwareKS.org.