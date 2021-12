TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) — Tulsa police rescued several puppies that were abandoned at a Tulsa QuikTrip Christmas night. It happened at the store on 91st and Mingo.

Officers went to the store for a report of abandoned property and found five puppies in a zipped duffel bag on the counter.

A Facebook post from the department said that four officers adopted the puppies and a fifth went home with a QuikTrip employee.