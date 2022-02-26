BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) – An injured bald eagle rescued by Bonner Springs, Kansas officers has died.

The eagle, named Kendra, succumbed to kidney issues and lower extremity injuries, according to Bonner Springs police.

Police said she passed away quietly, surrounded by those in awe of and in service to her.

Bonner Springs Animal Control Officer Kendra Anthony and Cpl. Kyle Rector rescued the eagle.

They found her in the tree line, flapping her wings and unable to stand.

The officers were able to reach the eagle and named it Kendra after officer Anthony.

Once she left Bonner Springs’s care, she went to Operation Wildlife where their staff was able to stabilize her.

“Though she was in our care but a short time, she left an enormous impact,” the department said Saturday morning. “May her mate and eaglets carry on her great legacy. RIP Kendra.”