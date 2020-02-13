Live Now
Baldwin City couple claim $528,417 Super Kansas Cash jackpot prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Baldwin City couple claimed a $528,417 Super Kansas Cash jackpot on Wednesday.

Donna and Alan Gardner matched all five numbers and the Super Cash Ball in the Saturday, February 8 drawing to win. The winning numbers were 5-7-10-21-22 Super Cash Ball 22. The winning ticket was a $5 Quick Pick ticket.

The Gardner’s didn’t even know that they had a winning ticket until late Tuesday.

“The tickets were still in my bag from when I bought them on Friday. I didn’t think to check them until Tuesday evening around 5:00 p.m.,” said Donna. “I was looking at the numbers and then I found the winning set. I must have checked it 15 times!”

“When we looked at the website, we saw where the jackpot for the next drawing was $100,000, so at first, we thought we had won $100,000,” Alan said with a laugh. “It wasn’t until we remembered that the jackpot had reset that we looked at the previous numbers page, and it showed our win as over half a million!”

The couple said they plan to put a big chunk of the money back into savings, but they also have some ideas to put their good fortune to use.

The winning ticket was sold at Kwik Shop 752 on 522 Ames in Baldwin City. For selling the ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus. Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game that draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with a starting jackpot of $100,000. The next Super Kansas Cash drawing will be tonight for $110,000.

