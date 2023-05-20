WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, over 175 people headed to Old Town for a pub crawl all to help Wichita dogs and cats in need.

‘Ball Crawl’ is in its 6th year. It’s put on by the non-profit, Beauties and Beasts.

The fundraiser helps the non-profit continue its spay and neuter efforts. Each animal the group takes in is neutered or spayed.

People had a chance to enjoy a ‘puptail’ and meet some four-legged friends.

“The shelters are so overfull and spaying and neutering is so important and vital to reduce those numbers and to make it sustainable,” said Beauties and Beasts Board Member, Kasey Breidenthal.

Last year the animal rescue group spayed around 936 animals.

Currently, it has around 360 cats and dogs in its care.

Breidenthal said applications are down and surrenders are up, so if you can adopt or donate every little bit counts.