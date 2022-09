Ballet in the Park will take place this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Linear Park in Goddard as Ballet Wichita will have a 45 minutes performance for the audience.

Along with that, there will be lots of other fun events happening that night.

There will be a train to see, yard games, food trucks and more to do before the performance on Friday night.

Make sure you bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy an event of fun and dance!