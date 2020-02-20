Baltimore Sun, Wichita Eagle share political reporting award

The Baltimore Sun and The Wichita Eagle have been awarded prestigious journalism awards for respective coverage of municipal corruption involving the mayors of their respective cities.

The recipients of Long Island University’s George Polk Award for political reporting were announced Wednesday.

Luke Broadwater and the Baltimore Sun were recognized for their coverage of former Mayor Catherine Pugh that led to her resignation from office and federal charges filed against her.

The Sun shared the award with Chance Swaim, Jonathan Shorman and Dion Lefler of The Wichita Eagle, whose reporting exposed that former Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell steered a $524 million city contract toward supporters and friends.

