WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bank of America has donated $75,000 in grants to the Kansas Food Bank.

The grants will be used to directly address food insecurity in the Wichita area. As of 2019, nearly 16% of Wichita has experienced poverty, according to the American Community Survey, and per Feed America, at least one in seven Kansas children faced hunger.

“Investing in the Kansas Food Bank and helping them to address food insecurity issues is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in Wichita,” said Shawn Lancelot, president of Bank of America Wichita. “Our recent philanthropic investments in Wichita nonprofits are just one way Bank of America deploys capital locally to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Bank of America has donated $215,000 to the Kansas Food Bank to help address food insecurity in the Wichita area. With their support, the food bank was able to establish a new mobile food distribution in the 67214 zip code area of Wichita, in conjunction with the Urban League of Kansas, one of the multiple mobile distributions established since the pandemic began.