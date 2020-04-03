Banking customers wake to outages, downed online services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many bank users woke up Friday morning finding it difficult to access their accounts through online means.

Fidelity Bank posted to its website Friday morning notifying customers of a system outage that prevented them from accessing their accounts through the Fidelity Bank app or through their website.

Katie Grover, SVP Marketing Director at Fidelity Bank tells KSN the outage was related to a “hardware” issue that occurred overnight.

“Our teams noticed it late Thursday night and have been working to restore it,” according to Grover. Customers were advised to utilize ATMs and interactive teller machines through the morning, which the bank says are cleaned frequently by branch staff throughout the day.

The hardware issue at Fidelity was resolved and access to online banking services has been restored as of noon Friday. Grover stresses the outage was not due to added stress or overwhelming from increased usage due to the closure of branch lobbies as suggested by the CDC and government officials.

The website, Downdetector!, which monitors website outages in real-time over 24 hours for some companies lists several banking institutions reported to have issues with online websites. At the time of publication, among them are Bank of America, Citi, Chase, Capitol One.

