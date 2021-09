BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 30-year-old man died when his Jeep Wrangler overturned in Barber County Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Stewart J. Ott of Hazelton was driving south on Bethel Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the east. The Jeep rotated counterclockwise and overturned.

Ott died in the crash.

The scene is about five miles west of Hazelton or about 17 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.