OLATHE, Kan. (KSHB) – An Olathe business owner who once received help when he was in need wants to pay it forward this holiday season.

Nate Rivera, who owns N8’s Barbershop, gives some of the coolest haircuts in the business.

His business is thriving, and he wants to return the favor and give back to the community.

Rivera has created a new fundraiser called “haircuts for turkeys” — but rest assured, no turkeys will be harmed in this project.

Instead, during the week of Nov. 19-23, anyone who brings in a turkey to N8’s Barbershop will receive a free haircut.

